Facebook bringing back ‘Live With, will soon let pages charge for live events

tech

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 09:35 IST

Facebook last night said it has now over 800 million daily active users engaging with livestreams on Facebook and Instagram. It also announced new updates to improve Facebook and Instagram Live.

Facebook is bringing back ‘Live With’ on its platform which lets users add another person to their live video. This isn’t surprising since Instagram Live which hosts two people at a time became increasingly popular during this lockdown. Facebook is also making it easier for users to donate and raise money directly from their Live videos.

Facebook Events can now be marked as online only making it easier for people to understand. Facebook also said it is working on letting Pages charge for Live events. Another update is the ability to go live to Facebook Pages and Groups from Facebook Portal soon.

Instagram users can now add their live videos to IGTV. ( Facebook )

On Instagram, users will now be able to watch live videos on desktop. This was already enabled a week back. Prior to this, Instagram had also brought DMs to the web. Instagram is also adding a feature for users to save their live videos to IGTV.

You can now livestream games on the @FacebookGaming app on Google Play, and soon you'll be able to set up gaming tournaments. pic.twitter.com/G6EdxiMXDy — Facebook (@Facebook) April 24, 2020

Gamers will also be able to go live directly from the Facebook Gaming app which is available on Google Play Store. Users will also be able to set up live tournaments from the Facebook Gaming app itself.

Facebook made a couple of more announcements like expanding WhatsApp group calling limit and Messenger Rooms. You can find all the new announcements here.