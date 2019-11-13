e-paper
Facebook bug secretly launches iPhone camera in the background

Multiple users posted that while going through their Facebook feed, they observed the camera running in the background.

tech Updated: Nov 13, 2019 12:10 IST
Indo Asian News Service
San Francisco
Facebook bug shows iPhone camera open in background(REUTERS)
         

Several iPhone users were left shocked the moment they figured that their phone's camera gets automatically turned on in the background while they're scrolling through their Facebook feed.

In yet another Facebook bug, several iPhone users were left shocked as the moment they opened the social networking app, the phone’s camera got automatically turned on in the background.

Facebook Vice President of Integrity Guy Rosen first tweeted that it “sounds like a bug” and the social networking platform was investigating. “Thanks for flagging this. This sounds like a bug, we are looking into it,” tweeted Rosen in reply to a user.

Later, Rosen admitted there was indeed a bug. The bug appears to only affect iPhone users running the latest iOS 13 software.

 

“We recently discovered our iOS app incorrectly launched in landscape. In fixing that last week in v246 (version246), we inadvertently introduced a bug where the app partially navigates to the camera screen when a photo is tapped. We have no evidence of photos/videos uploaded due to this,” he tweeted.

A Twitter user Joshua Maddux had flagged the issue: “Found a @facebook #security & #privacy issue. When the app is open it actively uses the camera. I found a bug in the app that lets you see the camera open behind your feed. Note that I had the camera pointed at the carpet”.

Another posted: “Facebook app on iOS 13.2.2 opens my phone’s rear camera when I open a profile photo swipe down to return (look at the little slit on the left of the video). Is this an app bug or an iOS bug?”

Rosen said Facebook was submitting a fix for this to the Apple App Store.

Supreme Court rules against Supreme Court, keeps CJI office under RTI
New JNU hostel rules, fee hike rolled back. What changes, what does not
Sena boss in mission mode to firm up pact, gives a one-line status report
Disqualification of 17 Karnataka MLAs upheld, but can contest bypolls: SC
‘Under stress’ IIT-Delhi student falls to death from 5th floor: Cops
ICC takes cheeky dig at Rohit on 5-year anniversary of world record 264
Groom’s father gets shot in chest in pre-wedding celebratory firing, dies
Rebel Karnataka MLAs: Key takeaways from the Supreme Court’s order
