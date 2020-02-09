e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 09, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Facebook buys Scape Technologies, start-up that uses AI vision to find location

Facebook buys Scape Technologies, start-up that uses AI vision to find location

Founded in 2017, Scape Technologies was developing a “Visual Positioning Service” based on computer vision which lets developers build apps that require location accuracy far beyond the capabilities of GPS alone.

tech Updated: Feb 09, 2020 19:34 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
San Francisco
Facebook acquires Scape Technologies
Facebook acquires Scape Technologies(REUTERS)
         

Facebook has acquired Scape Technologies -- a London-based computer vision start-up working on location accuracy beyond the capabilities of GPS.

Full terms of the deal remain as yet unknown, although a Companies House update reveals that Facebook Inc now has majority control of the company (more than 75 per cent).

“However by looking at other filings, including a recent share issue, I understand the price could be about $40 million,” TechCrunch reported on Saturday.

The start-up’s cloud-based “Visual Positioning Service” translates images into 3D maps that deliver a precise outdoor location across entire cities.

ALSO READ: Facebook acquires video gaming company PlayGiga in bid to tap cloud gaming

It is pertinent to note that it’s not yet clear what Facebook intends to do with Scape. But, the augmented reality (AR) glasses may be the best fit.

Founded in 2017, Scape Technologies was developing a “Visual Positioning Service” based on computer vision which lets developers build apps that require location accuracy far beyond the capabilities of GPS alone.

tags
top news
Delhi saw highest turnout in Ballimaran, over all 62.59 per cent votes cast
Delhi saw highest turnout in Ballimaran, over all 62.59 per cent votes cast
‘Accuracy important’: EC defends ‘delay’ in releasing Delhi poll percentage
‘Accuracy important’: EC defends ‘delay’ in releasing Delhi poll percentage
PSA dossier cites Omar’s ‘influence’, Mehbooba’s ‘anti-national statements’
PSA dossier cites Omar’s ‘influence’, Mehbooba’s ‘anti-national statements’
‘Who are you showing your strength?’: Raj Thackeray asks anti-CAA protestors
‘Who are you showing your strength?’: Raj Thackeray asks anti-CAA protestors
‘Absolutely shocking’: Kejriwal on delay in releasing final voter turnout
‘Absolutely shocking’: Kejriwal on delay in releasing final voter turnout
PM Modi writes to President Xi, condoles coronavirus casualties
PM Modi writes to President Xi, condoles coronavirus casualties
U19 WC final IND vs BAN live: Avishek Das departs, Bangladesh six down
U19 WC final IND vs BAN live: Avishek Das departs, Bangladesh six down
Coronavirus: 26 cases confirmed in Hong Kong, 17 in Taiwan
Coronavirus: 26 cases confirmed in Hong Kong, 17 in Taiwan
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalDelhi Exit Polls 2020India vs Bangladesh Live ScoreDelhi Assembly Election 2020Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech