Home / Tech / Facebook closes London offices until Monday due to an employee diagnosed with coronavirus

Facebook closes London offices until Monday due to an employee diagnosed with coronavirus

tech Updated: Mar 07, 2020 11:59 IST
Reuters
Reuters
London
Facebook branding is seen in a workspace at the company's offices in London, Britain.
Facebook branding is seen in a workspace at the company's offices in London, Britain.(REUTERS)
         

Facebook said on Friday it is closing its London offices until Monday after a visiting employee from Singapore was diagnosed with coronavirus.

“An employee based in our Singapore office who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 visited our London offices February 24-26, 2020,” Facebook said in a statement.

“We are therefore closing our London offices until Monday for deep cleaning and employees are working from home until then.”

Facebook also advised employees based in the affected area of its Singapore office to work from home until March 13. It said it had immediately closed the area for deep cleaning.

