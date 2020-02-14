e-paper
Facebook copies Pinterest for its new app ‘Hobbi’

Like Pinterest, Facebook’s Hobbi lets users upload ‘creative’ photos of activities like cooking and baking and organise them on the app.

tech Updated: Feb 14, 2020 18:13 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
San Francisco
FILE PHOTO: The Facebook logo is displayed on a mobile phone in this picture illustration taken December 2, 2019.
FILE PHOTO: The Facebook logo is displayed on a mobile phone in this picture illustration taken December 2, 2019.(REUTERS)
         

Social media giant Facebook has quietly released a new app like Pinterest called ‘Hobbi’, a photo and video sharing app designed for documenting users hobbies.

The app is available for iPhone users and it was created by New Product Experimentation (NPE) a team within Facebook tasked with experimenting new products and services, CNET reported on Thursday.

According to its page in the App Store, in this photo-sharing app one can capture and organise their creative process like cooking, baking, arts and crafts, fitness or home decor.

The app is currently available in 84 countries, including the US, Australia as well as Canada, according to Sensor Tower and has fewer than 5,000 downloads.

Facebook so far has launched just a handful of NPE Team-branded apps. Last year, it launched a chat app for making friends called Bump and a social music app Aux.

Additionally, a meme editor called Whale, has already shut down.

