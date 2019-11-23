e-paper
Facebook Dating gets Instagram Stories integration

Facebook Dating users can now add Facebook Stories and Instagram Stories to their profiles with the latest update.

Updated: Nov 23, 2019 17:22 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
This undated product image provide by Facebook shows screenshots of Facebook Dating, a mobile-only matchmaking service. On Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, the service will launch in the U.S.
This undated product image provide by Facebook shows screenshots of Facebook Dating, a mobile-only matchmaking service. On Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, the service will launch in the U.S.(AP)
         

Facebook Dating users can now share Instagram Stories and Facebook Stories to their dating profiles, both to current matches and prospective ones.

Bringing Stories to the app is designed to give people more insight into their matches while also proving they are real people, The Verge quoted Charmaine Hung, lead product manager on Stories for Facebook Dating on Thursday.

The feature looks exactly like Stories on Instagram or Facebook. To use this new feature, users are required to opt in by linking their Facebook and Instagram accounts to their dating profile.

Additionally, users can also report a story if they think it violates Facebook’s and Instagram’s rules against nudity and other offensive content.

“We can leverage all of our robust monitoring tools that Facebook and Instagram have to detect inappropriate content and then they get taken down quite quickly,” Hung added.

Facebook Dating is currently available in 20 countries including the US, Mexico, Thailand, Vietnam and Canada. It’s coming to Europe by early 2020.

