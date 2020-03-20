Facebook desktop version gets Dark Mode as a part of major redesign: Here’s how to get it

tech

Facebook has already introduced ‘Dark Mode’ in its Instagram and WhatsApp applications. You even have it in Facebook Lite. But now, it’s time for the ‘mothership’ or the main Facebook application to get the same treatment. The social media giant has started letting most users around the globe opt for a Dark Mode in the desktop version as a part of the redesign. Besides the Dark Mode, users will also get tabbed home screen and an overall cleaner profile.

The new look, which was first showcased last year during the F8 developer’s conference, is an opt-in one so it is not yet available for all as a default. However, it is just a matter of days before the new look becomes a default for everyone. Dark Mode however, can stay as an optional feature.

So how to activate it? You can simply navigate to the Settings Menu from the top corner drop down and click on the ‘Switch to new Facebook’ option in the end. That’s it.

Facebook desktop redesign. ( Facebook )

The new page not just mentions the arrival of the Dark Mode but adds that “Catch up quickly with faster loading times” and “Find things easily with a cleaner look and bigger text.” In case you don’t like the new look, there is always an option to switch back to the ‘Classic’ mode.

The new interface changes the notification looks, makes profile pages more prominent as they now take more part of the screen and the messenger chats now show up as a floating button on the bottom corner instead of a bar like we saw in the classic version. Although it is a refreshing change, it also shows less content on the screen. All this comes in addition to a streamlined navigation through Groups, Marketplace, Watch and other tabs that are placed up to.

As for the Dark Mode, it sure makes image, video posts and Facebook Stories more engaging. Unlike what we have seen in Facebook Messenger app Dark Mode, the new look in Facebook doesn’t have a pitch black colour background but a rather Dark Grey-ish tone.