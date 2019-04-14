Facebook down for users globally, WhatsApp, Instagram affected too

Facebook is currently facing a global outage. The desktop version of Facebook isn’t working for some users in India, but the mobile app remains unaffected.

According to down detector, a website that tracks outages, Facebook has been facing problems since 6:28 AM EDT which is 4:00 PM IST in India. The live outage map by down detector shows that users are affected mostly in parts of the US, Malaysia, and Turkey.

A report by The Verge says that users are facing problems with Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. At the time of writing this story, Instagram and WhatsApp appear to be working fine.

Starting from 4:00 pm, Facebook on desktop stopped working and has been fluctuating ever since. The website is taking time to load even if it shows up on browser.

This is the latest outage ever since Facebook faced its biggest one last month. Facebook including Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger faced the biggest outage ever.

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp users are naturally taking to Twitter to share their experiences.

Instagram and Facebook are down. I clearly don’t know how to act now. — damini (@daminivpatel) April 14, 2019

Instagram, Facebook and Whatsapp



They are down! — Polycarp Boss (@Polycarpboss) April 14, 2019

First Published: Apr 14, 2019 16:59 IST