Facebook explains location sharing as new privacy features kick in with iOS 13 update

Apple’s latest iOS 13 will give iPhone users more control over location sharing. Ahead of the official unveiling of iOS 13 later today, Facebook has published a blog post detailing how the changes affect its users’ location data.

At present, iOS 12 gives users three options over location sharing with third-party apps. iPhone users can choose to share their location always, only when the app is in use or never. iOS 13 comes with more advanced features on location sharing with third-party apps. On iOS 13, users will see a pop-up notification of apps using their location in the background and how many times they have.

In addition to this, Apple will also show the map of where the user’s location was tracked. Users will then get the option to choose either ‘always allow’ or ‘allow once’ for locating sharing with the third-party app.

In compliance with the latest iOS 13 features, Facebook clarifies that users are in control of their location.

“You can control whether your device shares precise location information with Facebook via Location Services, a setting on your phone or tablet,” Facebook said in its blog post.

The company however notes that it may still understand users’ location through “check-ins, events and information about your internet connection.”

Facebook goes on to say that it will “continue to make it easier for you to control how and when you share your location.”

Facebook’s latest blog post informs users on how iOS 13 will change location sharing on the app. It is also being perceived as a clarification on Facebook’s part about how it uses user location data.

First Published: Sep 10, 2019 17:29 IST