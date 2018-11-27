Today in New Delhi, India
Nov 27, 2018-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Facebook fixes the bug that caused old messages to resurface as new

Facebook says the issue, caused by software updates, has been fully resolved.

tech Updated: Nov 27, 2018 11:45 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
San Francisco
Facebook,Facebook Messenger,Facebook Messages Bug
Facebook Messenger bug resurfaced older chats as new(AFP)

With several users complaining about old messages resurfacing on their Facebook Messenger, the social networking giant said it was aware of the issue and had rolled out a fix.

The issue of old Messenger threads resurfacing automatically, without context or explanation was first raised by users on Twitter. These messages popped up as old messages are being treated as new, unread ones.

“Some people are seeing older messages on Facebook.com. We are aware of the issue and are actively working to resolve it in as soon as possible,” a Facebook spokesperson told The Verge.

Later, Facebook confirmed that it had resolved the problem.

“Earlier today, some people may have experienced Facebook resending older messages. The issue, caused by software updates, has been fully resolved. We’re sorry for any inconvenience,” a company spokesperson told TheNextWeb.

The problem is particularly damaging for people who want to forget about some past conversations which could be with a former love interest or a dead person.

This is, however, not the first time something like this has happened by accident. Back in 2015, Facebook notoriously began resurfacing painful memories for people using its “On This Day” callback feature, the report said.

First Published: Nov 27, 2018 11:45 IST

tags

more from tech