e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 25, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 25, 2019
Home / Tech / Facebook Gaming brings in two new Pokémon games

Facebook Gaming brings in two new Pokémon games

Pokémon Tower Battle and Pokémon Medallion Battle just got added to Facebook’s Instant Games platform

tech Updated: Dec 25, 2019 18:49 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Facebook Gaming has released two new games titled Pokémon Tower Battle and Pokémon Medallion Battle on its Instant Games platform.
Facebook Gaming has released two new games titled Pokémon Tower Battle and Pokémon Medallion Battle on its Instant Games platform.(Facebook)
         

Facebook Gaming has released two new games titled Pokémon Tower Battle and Pokémon Medallion Battle on its Instant Games platform.

“Launching these games through Facebook will allow people all over the world to experience Pokémon in digital form, and we are especially thrilled to collaborate with Facebook Gaming in enabling new audiences to enjoy Pokémon games online,” Tsunekazu Ishihara, CEO, The Pokemon Company said in a statement on Monday.

Pokemon Tower Battle, now available worldwide, is a unique take on the Pokémon franchise where players compete by stacking Pokémon against one another to create the tallest Pokémon towers.

As players discover, catch and level-up rare Pokémon, they can compete in real-time against friends or across a global leaderboard.

Pokémon Medallion Battle, now available for players in the Asia-Pacific region, is a digital card battle strategy game.

In the game, trainers collect, battle and evolve Pokémon in medallion form and embark on a journey with their companions to win gym badges and complete their “Pokédex”.

Players can also discover new Pokémon -- introduced every month -- to create even better decks.

Facebook opened Instant Games to all developers in March 2018, allowing them to build and monetize HTML-based titles on the platform.

tags
top news
BJP lost Jharkhand because of ‘Jaichands’, says Raghubar Das
BJP lost Jharkhand because of ‘Jaichands’, says Raghubar Das
‘Introspect if what you did was right’: PM Modi to anti-CAA protesters
‘Introspect if what you did was right’: PM Modi to anti-CAA protesters
‘Check with social welfare dept’: Minister on detention centre in Karnataka
‘Check with social welfare dept’: Minister on detention centre in Karnataka
‘Will be a flop idea’: Ex Pak captain on Ganguly’s 4-nation tournament idea
‘Will be a flop idea’: Ex Pak captain on Ganguly’s 4-nation tournament idea
The best-performing auto company this decade has zero emission
The best-performing auto company this decade has zero emission
BSY backpedals on compensation to families of 2 killed in CAA protest
BSY backpedals on compensation to families of 2 killed in CAA protest
For Neil deGrasse Tyson, Jeff Bezos is Santa. And here’s why
For Neil deGrasse Tyson, Jeff Bezos is Santa. And here’s why
Watch: Indian diaspora in US holds rally backing Citizenship Amendment Act
Watch: Indian diaspora in US holds rally backing Citizenship Amendment Act
trending topics
CAA protestNational Population RegisterICC Test RankingsGPAT 2020 admit cardAssam Police RecruitmentBCCIToTok

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech