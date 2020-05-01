Facebook Gaming to host a virtual gaming tournament with Maria Sharapova, Serena Williams, Gigi Hadid and more on Sunday

Updated: May 01, 2020 12:21 IST

At a time Covid-19 pandemic has locked people inside their homes, Facebook Gaming is hosting a virtual tennis tournament that will see sports stars and Hollywood celebrities compete in order to raise $1 billion for charity.

“The #StayAtHomeSlam is part of #PlayApartTogether, a gaming industry initiative to help people stay safe, informed and connected through games,” Facebook Gaming wrote in a tweet.

The tournament will begin at 1PM PST on Sunday, May 3 (May 4, 1:30am IST) and it will be live streamed on Facebook Gaming. In the tournament, top Tennis stars such as Serena Williams, Maria Sharapova, Venus William, Madison Keys and others will compete in a game of Mario Tennis Aces to raise money for various charities. The tournament will be hosted by tech blogger iJustine and tennis player John McEnroe .

The pairs competing in the upcoming tournament include -- Maria Sharapova and Karlie, Madison Keys and Seal, Naomi Osaka and Hailey Bieber, Kevin Anderson and Ryan Tannehill, Serena Williams and Gigi Hadid, Venus Williams and Deandre Hopkins, Kei Nishikori and Steve Aoki and Taylor Fritz and Addison Rae.

On occasion, Taylor Fritz, Steve Aoki and Maria Sharapova took to Twitter to make the announcement and share her excitement. While Sharapova and Fritz said that she will be playing to support No Kid Hungry, Aoki said that he would be supporting Education Through Music.

Separately, Facebook Gaming launched a new Tournaments feature earlier this month in order to help users play online games with their friends. The feature allows users to create multiple tournament styles such as single elimination, double elimination, and round robin.

“Whether it’s someone getting together with family and friends or whether it’s a creator of a tournament for viewers or supporters, or whether it’s an esports organization, this is a big part of gaming,” Mina Abouseif, the engineer behind Tournaments, had said in a statement to VentureBeat.