Facebook, Google will let most employees work from home through 2020

Facebook is planning to begin opening most of its offices by July 6, while Google is considering a similar move between June and July.

tech Updated: May 08, 2020 08:24 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shweta Ganjoo
Hindustan Times
Alphabet Inc CEO Sundar Pichai told the employees that all Googlers who are able to work remotely will continue to do so till the end of 2020.
Covid-19 outbreak forced employees working in companies across the globe, including the ones in Google and Facebook, to work from home. Now, the two companies have announced that they would let most of their employees work from home through 2020.

Facebook is planning to open most of its offices beginning July 6. Post that, the company will allow all its employees who can work remotely to work from home. A formal announcement in this regard by its Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg is expected to follow later today.

According to a report by The Verge, the company is considering a number of factors such as information from public health agencies, like the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Johns Hopkins, and government guidance in making a decision regarding allowing its employees to work from its offices.

Apart from Facebook, Google is another tech giant that will allow its workers to work from home through 2020. According to a report by The Information (via 9To5 Google), Alphabet Inc CEO Sundar Pichai told the employees that all Googlers who are able to work remotely will continue to do so till the end of 2020. The company had earlier announced that Googlers will work from home until June 1.

He also told the employees that the company will begin opening its offices in June or July for those who need to work on-site. The company will deploy additional safety measures in its offices to ensure that people are not in close contact with each other.

