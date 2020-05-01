e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 01, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Facebook has a tool that lets you transfer images to Google Photos

Facebook has a tool that lets you transfer images to Google Photos

To access the tool, users need to go to the Facebook settings in Facebook Information.

tech Updated: May 01, 2020 15:15 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
San Francisco
Among the destinations, Google Photos is currently the only option.
Among the destinations, Google Photos is currently the only option.(HT Web)
         

Facebook has introduced a new feature for its users in the US and Canada to transfer their images and videos directly to Google Photos.

The feature is part of Data Transfer Project signed last year by Facebook, Google, Microsoft and Twitter to simplify data transfers between their platforms, following the introduction of the GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) in the European Union (EU) in May.

To access the tool, users need to go to the Facebook settings in Facebook Information.

On the desktop log into your Facebook account and tap on the arrow on the upper right corner to access your settings.

Then tap on the ‘Your Facebook Information’ menu on the left and select ‘Transfer a Copy of Your Photos or Videos.’

Among the destinations, Google Photos is currently the only option.

Now log into your Google account and confirm the transfer.

“The process on mobile is very similar: tap on the hamburger menu, go to Settings, and then scroll down to the ‘Your Facebook Information’ section. Tap on ‘Transfer a Copy of Your Photos of Videos’ and then follow the rest of the steps,” reports Engadget.

The Data Transfer Project (DTP) is an open-source initiative to create new tools that “enable people to freely move their information across the web.”

--IANS

na/

top news
Pakistan leans on China to remove its terrorists from UNSC sanctions list
Pakistan leans on China to remove its terrorists from UNSC sanctions list
CDS Bipin Rawat, 3 service chiefs to address press at 6pm today
CDS Bipin Rawat, 3 service chiefs to address press at 6pm today
PM Modi meets ministers to firm up lockdown-exit strategy
PM Modi meets ministers to firm up lockdown-exit strategy
No cricket but India lose No.1 Test spot for 1st time in 4 yrs. Here’s why
No cricket but India lose No.1 Test spot for 1st time in 4 yrs. Here’s why
LIVE: ‘Too little, too late’, Cong calls special train a knee-jerk reaction
LIVE: ‘Too little, too late’, Cong calls special train a knee-jerk reaction
Ended up shouting at Laxman: When Sachin lost his cool in desert storm ODI
Ended up shouting at Laxman: When Sachin lost his cool in desert storm ODI
This electric car has a range of 627 kms, unless you leave the door open
This electric car has a range of 627 kms, unless you leave the door open
‘Seen proof of Covid-19 link with Wuhan lab’: Donald Trump slams China
‘Seen proof of Covid-19 link with Wuhan lab’: Donald Trump slams China
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tech