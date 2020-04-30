e-paper
Home / Tech / Facebook hits record 3 billion monthly users on its services

Facebook hits record 3 billion monthly users on its services

Facebook alone has 2.6 billion users, while over 2.3 billion are on its suite of apps like Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger.

tech Updated: Apr 30, 2020 08:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Facebook on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, reported its slowest quarterly growth as a public company, pressured by a global slowdown in the digital advertising market due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Facebook on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, reported its slowest quarterly growth as a public company, pressured by a global slowdown in the digital advertising market due to the coronavirus pandemic.(AP)
         

Facebook earlier today reported its Q1 2020 earnings where the company witnessed a slow growth owing to the pandemic. Facebook however hit a record 3 billion monthly users who are on its suite of apps including Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger.

“For the first time ever, there are now more than 3 billion people actively using Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp or Messenger each month. That includes 2.6 billion people using Facebook alone, and more than 2.3 billion people using at least one of our services every day,” Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said during the earnings call.

3 billion is a staggering number as it’s occupying almost one third of the world’s internet users which is around 4.7 billion.

 

Facebook also witnessed the highest number of messaging, voice and video calling in areas that have been hit hardest by the virus. “In Italy, for example, we’ve seen up to 70% more time spent across our apps, Instagram and Facebook Live views doubled in one week, and we’ve also seen time in group video calling increase by over 1,000% in March, Zuckerberg said.

Zuckerberg also mentioned how the company is working on keeping its services running properly by monitoring them in Facebook’s data centers. “The investments we’ve made in the shared infrastructure that powers all of our different services over the years have helped us manage through this, but it has been a challenge while all our teams have been working remotely,” he added.

Facebook has also made some new developments across its products. Just this week it rolled out a ‘Messenger Rooms’ video feature which can support up to 50 people at once. Messenger Rooms also doesn’t require a Facebook account and anyone can join through the meeting link. WhatsApp also increased the group video and voice call limit from four to eight people.

