Facebook, Instagram apps will not work on Windows Phone from April 30

Microsoft will stop rolling out security updates for Windows 10 Mobile after December 10, 2019. However, apps like Facebook and Instagram will stop working on Windows Phone even sooner.

Facebook confirmed it will end support for its apps on Windows Phone from April 30, Engadget reported. Facebook’s umbrella of apps including Instagram and Messenger will no longer be available for Windows Phone users.

Windows Phone users posted on Reddit a notification they received saying that Instagram will pull its app on April 30. This was first reported by Windows Central. Windows Phone users can still access Facebook and Instagram through the mobile browser.

Third-party apps like Slack also ended support for Windows Phone. The last update for Slack was rolled out last year. While Slack is still functional on Windows Phone, users will no longer receive any updates from the company.

Microsoft announced it would discontinue Windows Phone back in 2016. The following year, Microsoft announced it would no longer roll out new features for Windows 10 Mobile. Earlier this January, Microsoft announced it would discontinue security updates for Windows 10 Mobile from December 2019. Microsoft even advised its users to switch to Android or iOS following the announcement.

“With the Windows 10 Mobile OS end of support, we recommend that customers move to a supported Android or iOS device. Microsoft’s mission statement to empower every person and every organisation on the planet to achieve more, compels us to support our Mobile apps on those platforms and devices,” the company wrote in the support page.

First Published: Apr 09, 2019 15:50 IST