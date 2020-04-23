Facebook, Instagram will now show you where your favourite page posts are coming from

tech

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 10:51 IST

Facebook is increasing transparency on its platform. The social media giant has announced that it would display the location of ‘high-reach’ Facebook Pages and Instagram Profiles on every post that they share.

“Today, we’re going a step further to provide the location of high-reach Facebook Pages and Instagram accounts on every post they share, so people have more information to help them gauge the reliability and authenticity of the content they see in their feeds,” Facebook Product Manager Anita Joseph and Instagram Product Manager Georgina Sheedy-Collier wrote in a blog post.

So how will your Facebook and Instagram experience change as feature kicks in? Well, the answer is pretty simple. You will see the location from which the post was shared under the name of the publication as you browse through Facebook or Instagram accounts.

This feature will be particularly useful in case of posts pertaining to elections as it will help users in determining if a popular post they are seeing pertaining to an election campaign has been posted from within their country or from outside, which in turn will help them in detecting and perhaps even dodging misinformation campaigns as had happened in case of the 2016 US elections.

Facebook has announced that it is piloting this feature in the US for Facebook Pages and Instagram accounts that are based outside the US but have a large user base in the US. It will roll out this feature to other places and Facebook Pages and Instagram Profiles in the days to come.

“These changes are part of our broader efforts to protect elections and increase transparency on Facebook and Instagram so people can make more informed decisions about the posts they read, trust and share,” the two product managers added.