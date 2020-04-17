Facebook is building a hidden, bot-only platform to learn about trolls, scammers

tech

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 21:40 IST

To stop people from abusing the system, Facebook is making a world of bots that can imitate them. Facebook researchers have released a paper on a “Web Enabled Simulation”(WES) for testing the platform (a shadow Facebook where nonexistent users can share, like etc).

According to reports, “Facebook describes building a scaled-down, walled-off simulation of its platform populated by fake users modeling different kinds of real behavior. For example, a ‘scammer’ bot might be trained to connect with ‘target’ bots that exhibit behaviors similar to real-life Facebook scam victims. Other bots might be trained to invade fake users’ privacy or seek out ‘bad’ content that breaks Facebook’s rules”.

Facebook is expanding an earlier automated testing tool called Sapienz but it calls the WES system distinct because “they turn lots of bots loose on something very close to an actual social media platform, not a mockup mimicking its functions. While bots aren’t clicking around a literal app or webpage, they send actions like friend requests through Facebook code, triggering the same kinds of processes a real user would”.

This can help Facebook detect bugs. “Researchers can build WES users whose sole goal is stealing information from other bots, for example, and set them loose on the system. If they suddenly find ways to access more data after an update, that could indicate a vulnerability for human scammers to exploit, and no real users would have been affected.” the Verge explains.

“Some bots could get read-only access to the ‘real’ Facebook, as long as they weren’t accessing data that violated privacy rules. Then they could react to that data in a purely read-only capacity”.

In other cases, however, “Facebook wants to build up an entire parallel social graph. Within that large-scale fake network, they can deploy ‘fully isolated bots that can exhibit arbitrary actions and observations’, and they can model how users might respond to changes in the platform — something Facebook often does by invisibly rolling out tests to small numbers of real people”.

Researchers have cautioned though that “bots must be suitably isolated from real users to ensure that the simulation, although executed on real platform code, does not lead to unexpected interactions between bots and real users”.

Facebook calls its system WW, but Facebook isn’t building Westworld here at all. It’s making a simulacron, which is “a world of artificial personality units designed to teach us more about ourselves”.

While researchers are “presumably limiting these interactions for the sake of real users, they’re also helpfully preventing any catastrophic existential crises among bots”.