Facebook is the most downloaded app of the decade

Updated: Dec 17, 2019 12:58 IST

Despite courting controversies for couple of years like data privacy scandals and anti-market practices, Facebook and its family of apps have dominated as most downloaded apps of the decade -- with main app Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram grabbing the top four spots in the top 10 apps of the decade list.

According to data analytics platform App Annie, Facebook has dominated the mobile space representing the four most downloaded apps of the decade (the 2010-2019 period).

“Communication and social media apps are consumer favourites, accounting for 7 of the top 10 apps by downloads this decade,” said App Annie.

Other most downloaded app this decade was Snapchat (fifth), Skype (sixth), TikTok (seventh), UC Browser (eighth), YouTube (ninth) and Twitter (10th) on the list.

In terms of top 10 apps by all-time consumer spend, video streaming platform Netflix topped the chart, followed by Tinder and Pandora Music.

“Tinder was the most successful dating app of the decade in terms of consumer spend, coming in second place in the overall ranking behind Netflix,” said the report.

Others in the top 10 apps in the consumer spend list were Spotify and HBO Now, among others.

Subway Surfers was the most downloaded app game of the decade, driven by its strong adoption in India which accounted for over 15 per cent of its all-time downloads (iOS & Google Play combined).

Games like Clash of Clans, Monster Strike, Candy Crush Saga were the top 3 apps by all-time consumer spend.

“Clash of Clans and Candy Crush Saga stand out as the only two apps to appear on both the top apps by downloads and consumer spend lists. Monster Strike, Puzzle & Dragons and Fate/Grand Order rounded out the top 5 apps by consumer spend for the decade,” said App Annie.

With a 5 per cent increase in downloads, and 15 per cent growth in consumer spend (excluding third-party Android) year-over-year in 2019, this trend is set to continue in 2020.

