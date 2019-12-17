e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 17, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 17, 2019
Home / Tech / Facebook is the most downloaded app of the decade

Facebook is the most downloaded app of the decade

Despite controveries, Facebook still rules the roost along with Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram

tech Updated: Dec 17, 2019 12:58 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Facebook and its family of apps have dominated as most downloaded apps of the decade. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/Illustration/File Photo
Facebook and its family of apps have dominated as most downloaded apps of the decade. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/Illustration/File Photo(REUTERS)
         

Despite courting controversies for couple of years like data privacy scandals and anti-market practices, Facebook and its family of apps have dominated as most downloaded apps of the decade -- with main app Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram grabbing the top four spots in the top 10 apps of the decade list.

According to data analytics platform App Annie, Facebook has dominated the mobile space representing the four most downloaded apps of the decade (the 2010-2019 period).

“Communication and social media apps are consumer favourites, accounting for 7 of the top 10 apps by downloads this decade,” said App Annie.

Other most downloaded app this decade was Snapchat (fifth), Skype (sixth), TikTok (seventh), UC Browser (eighth), YouTube (ninth) and Twitter (10th) on the list.

In terms of top 10 apps by all-time consumer spend, video streaming platform Netflix topped the chart, followed by Tinder and Pandora Music.

“Tinder was the most successful dating app of the decade in terms of consumer spend, coming in second place in the overall ranking behind Netflix,” said the report.

Others in the top 10 apps in the consumer spend list were Spotify and HBO Now, among others.

Subway Surfers was the most downloaded app game of the decade, driven by its strong adoption in India which accounted for over 15 per cent of its all-time downloads (iOS &amp; Google Play combined).

Games like Clash of Clans, Monster Strike, Candy Crush Saga were the top 3 apps by all-time consumer spend.

“Clash of Clans and Candy Crush Saga stand out as the only two apps to appear on both the top apps by downloads and consumer spend lists. Monster Strike, Puzzle &amp; Dragons and Fate/Grand Order rounded out the top 5 apps by consumer spend for the decade,” said App Annie.

With a 5 per cent increase in downloads, and 15 per cent growth in consumer spend (excluding third-party Android) year-over-year in 2019, this trend is set to continue in 2020.

--IANS

na/pgh/

tags
top news
High courts can set up enquiry panels: SC on action against CAA protesters
High courts can set up enquiry panels: SC on action against CAA protesters
‘Like Jallianwala Bagh’: Uddhav Thackeray on police crackdown on Jamia students
‘Like Jallianwala Bagh’: Uddhav Thackeray on police crackdown on Jamia students
Ex-Pak President Pervez Musharraf sentenced to death by special court for high treason
Ex-Pak President Pervez Musharraf sentenced to death by special court for high treason
In Citizenship Act protests, Cong sees opportunity to reconnect with youth
In Citizenship Act protests, Cong sees opportunity to reconnect with youth
Realme India launches ‘Buds Air’, a cheaper alternative to Apple AirPods
Realme India launches ‘Buds Air’, a cheaper alternative to Apple AirPods
Skoda to launch rival to Creta SUV in India by 2021
Skoda to launch rival to Creta SUV in India by 2021
Not replays but 3rd umpire: New side in Jadeja’s debatable run out - Report
Not replays but 3rd umpire: New side in Jadeja’s debatable run out - Report
Watch: Amid CAA protests, Pranab Mukherjee’s word of caution for Modi govt
Watch: Amid CAA protests, Pranab Mukherjee’s word of caution for Modi govt
trending topics
Pervez MusharrafHTLS 2019Unnao rape caseRealme Buds AirRani MukerjiOnion pricesAssam Citizenship Law ProtestPriyanka ChopraJamia violenceRealme X2

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech