Facebook is working on ‘enterprise edition’ of Oculus Go, Quest VR headsets
The ‘enterprise edition’ of the Oculus Go and Oculus Quest headsets was hinted at by a new job posting for software engineer position on Oculus’ AR/VR Enterprise team.tech Updated: Mar 06, 2019 14:17 IST
Facebook is reportedly working on a business edition of its Oculus Go and Oculus Quest VR headsets.
The ‘enterprise edition’ of the Oculus Go and Oculus Quest headsets was hinted at by a new job posting for software engineer position on Oculus’ AR/VR Enterprise team, Mashable reported.
Oculus Go is a portable headset that doesn’t require a phone or computer, while the Oculus Quest is a self-contained headset with the positional tracking feature.
While Facebook has offered Oculus Business, Rift bundles for businesses, a dedicated version of the hardware for enterprises would be a significant expansion for Oculus.
The job posting indicates Facebook is working on partnerships with ‘enterprise-developer ecosystems’ and other software platforms to create business-specific features.
The enterprise edition of the Oculus headsets is likely to launch in 2019.
First Published: Mar 06, 2019 14:17 IST