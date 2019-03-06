Today in New Delhi, India
Facebook is working on ‘enterprise edition’ of Oculus Go, Quest VR headsets

The ‘enterprise edition’ of the Oculus Go and Oculus Quest headsets was hinted at by a new job posting for software engineer position on Oculus’ AR/VR Enterprise team.

Updated: Mar 06, 2019 14:17 IST
Facebook preps ‘enterprise edition’ of Oculus Go, Quest VR headsets(REUTERS)

Facebook is reportedly working on a business edition of its Oculus Go and Oculus Quest VR headsets.

The ‘enterprise edition’ of the Oculus Go and Oculus Quest headsets was hinted at by a new job posting for software engineer position on Oculus’ AR/VR Enterprise team, Mashable reported.

Oculus Go is a portable headset that doesn’t require a phone or computer, while the Oculus Quest is a self-contained headset with the positional tracking feature.

While Facebook has offered Oculus Business, Rift bundles for businesses, a dedicated version of the hardware for enterprises would be a significant expansion for Oculus.

The job posting indicates Facebook is working on partnerships with ‘enterprise-developer ecosystems’ and other software platforms to create business-specific features.

The enterprise edition of the Oculus headsets is likely to launch in 2019.

First Published: Mar 06, 2019 14:17 IST

