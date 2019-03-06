Facebook is working on ‘enterprise edition’ of Oculus Go, Quest VR headsets

Facebook is reportedly working on a business edition of its Oculus Go and Oculus Quest VR headsets.

The ‘enterprise edition’ of the Oculus Go and Oculus Quest headsets was hinted at by a new job posting for software engineer position on Oculus’ AR/VR Enterprise team, Mashable reported.

Oculus Go is a portable headset that doesn’t require a phone or computer, while the Oculus Quest is a self-contained headset with the positional tracking feature.

While Facebook has offered Oculus Business, Rift bundles for businesses, a dedicated version of the hardware for enterprises would be a significant expansion for Oculus.

The job posting indicates Facebook is working on partnerships with ‘enterprise-developer ecosystems’ and other software platforms to create business-specific features.

The enterprise edition of the Oculus headsets is likely to launch in 2019.

First Published: Mar 06, 2019 14:17 IST