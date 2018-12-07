Facebook is working on QVC-like live video shopping feature

Facebook has confirmed that it is testing a new video feature that will make it more convenient for you to shop from the platform without having to worry what the actual colour of the clothing or size of a t-shirt is.

The test is currently live in Thailand for some vendor pages. It essentially allows merchants to notify their Page followers about their broadcasts and showcase their products during live videos, and follow it up with payments through Messenger, Engadget reported.

Facebook has not confirmed if the feature will be rolled out to other merchant communities across the world, but given the potential of live video shopping feature, it shouldn’t be long before users stay glued to their devices for broadcasts and take screenshots.

Facebook-owned Instagram is also working on a feature which will allow users to shop within the platform. The photo-sharing platform already lets you save products for shopping later. It is also extending its ‘Shopping on Instagram’ section to more users. The upcoming feature will allow users to make payments for the products within the application.

