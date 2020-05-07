Facebook issue causes several iOS apps including TikTok, Spotify to crash

tech

Many iOS users on Wednesday reported facing issues with several applications including the likes of Spotify and TikTok. These apps were crashing on iOS due to an issue with Facebook’s SDK (software development kit). Facebook confirmed the issue and has already fixed it.

The Verge citing a source with knowledge about the issue reported that Facebook had disabled configuration update on the server side which led to SDK causing crashes to these apps which also included Pinterest and GroupMe. The report further cited a Facebook engineer saying that the company had reverted the change to fix the issue. According to the website, users didn’t need to be logged in via Facebook to have impacted by the issue.

“Earlier today, a new release of Facebook included a change that triggered crashes for some users in some apps using the Facebook iOS SDK,” a Facebook spokesperson told the publication. “We identified the issue quickly and resolved it. We apologize for any inconvenience.”

This would prevent ridiculous things like this from happening: even if you don’t use Facebook features in an app at all, you’re prevented from using the app because Facebook f’ed up — Guilherme Rambo (@_inside) May 6, 2020

Earlier, several users took to Twitter and other forums to report facing issues with the apps. According to Downdetector, a crowd-sourced platform that tracks internet services, user crash reports spiked between 3:30 and 5:30PT (4PM IST and 6PM IST) on late Wednesday.

Spotify, one of the apps which faced the issue, was quick to acknowledge the issue. “We’re aware of some issues right now and are checking them out! We’ll keep you posted,” the company said in a tweet.