Home / Tech / Facebook Kit app lets you connect with select friends via Apple Watch

Facebook Kit app lets you connect with select friends via Apple Watch

Facebook has launched an experimental app called Kit. Here’s how to use it.

tech Updated: Apr 15, 2020 12:24 IST
Facebook has introduced a new application that allows users to send messages to close friends via Apple Watch. Called Kit or Keep in Touch, the app uses Facebook Messenger’s capabilities as well as QR codes to function.

Facebook’s Kit app is available for iOS users.

The application allows users to send a message with one-tap via audio recording. Users can also exchange emoji, scribbles, and messages via dictation inputs. The app also allows users to share their location.

You can also receive and respond to notifications from the app.

“To get started, just scan the QR code on your watch and pick a contact. One tap lets you send a voice message, your location or an emoji. You also have easy access to speech-to-text. We hope that Kit helps you keep in touch with those most important to you — without constantly needing to pick up your phone,” reads the app description.

As TechCrunch points out, Facebook already offers Messenger on Apple Watch. The new app, however, aims to make it easier for users to stay in touch with their select contacts without needing to carry the phone. New Apple smartwatches come with e-SIM functionality allowing them to function as the basic standalone mobile device.

