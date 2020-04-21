e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Facebook launches gaming app on Android, gets 50 lakh downloads already

Facebook launches gaming app on Android, gets 50 lakh downloads already

Facebook Gaming app is free and will allow millions of users watch and stream live games from their smartphones.

tech Updated: Apr 21, 2020 00:52 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Facebook Gaming app is free and will allow millions of users watch and stream live games from their smartphones.
Facebook Gaming app is free and will allow millions of users watch and stream live games from their smartphones.(Facebook Gaming/ Google Play Store)
         

In a bid to take on Twitch and YouTube, Facebook on Monday launched its own gaming app on Google Play Store for Android and there were over 50 lakh downloads in no time.

Facebook Gaming app is free and will allow millions of users watch and stream live games from their smartphones.

An iOS version will be released soon, if Apple which is currently promoting its own Cloud-based gaming service Arcade, gives its approval.

The app introduces a new Go Live feature, which will let users upload streams of other mobile games on the same device by pressing just a few buttons”

“Investing in gaming in general has become a priority for us because we see gaming as a form of entertainment that really connects people. It’s entertainment that’s not just a form of passive consumption but entertainment that is interactive and brings people together,” Fidji Simo, Head of the Facebook Gaming app, was quoted as saying in an earlier New York Times report.

Also read: Facebook tries to draw line on misinformation in anti-lockdown posts

There will not be any ads in the beginning on the Facebook Gaming app.

Facebook is currently relying on “stars” ratings from viewers, like “bits” in Twitch.

The company has been testing versions of the app in Latin America and Southeast Asia for the past 18 months.

You can use the platform to play some casual games with your friends. Chat functionality is also built in the app.

In the first quarter of 2020, Facbooke’s game streaming platform received almost 554 million hours of viewing time, compared to 1.1 billion for YouTube and 3.1 billion for Twitch, according to the latest data from live-streaming software service Streamlabs.

top news
Oil plunges below $0 for the first time in history amid Covid-19 crisis
Oil plunges below $0 for the first time in history amid Covid-19 crisis
Behind new shield for Indian firms from China, a worrying trend and Ajit Doval
Behind new shield for Indian firms from China, a worrying trend and Ajit Doval
Bleach, silence and personal water bottles: Ministry officials return to work
Bleach, silence and personal water bottles: Ministry officials return to work
Delhi containment zones rise to 84, West district has the most. Complete list here
Delhi containment zones rise to 84, West district has the most. Complete list here
‘Yuvraj Singh gateway of India’: How a news article created a gun fielder
‘Yuvraj Singh gateway of India’: How a news article created a gun fielder
‘Video games vs Wife’: Sakshi Dhoni’s lockdown pic with MSD goes viral
‘Video games vs Wife’: Sakshi Dhoni’s lockdown pic with MSD goes viral
Jeep Compass BS 6 launched. Price and other details here
Jeep Compass BS 6 launched. Price and other details here
Goa CM Pramod Sawant on the state becoming a Covid-free zone
Goa CM Pramod Sawant on the state becoming a Covid-free zone
trending topics
UP Lockdown 2.0 relaxationCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaLockdown 2.0 relaxationsDelhi Lockdown 2.0Today SensexBihar LockdownSalman KhanAarogya Setu App

don't miss

latest news

India news

tech