e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Facebook launches new chat app for couples

Facebook launches new chat app for couples

The app is currently available only on Apple’s App Store in the United States and Canada, according to data from industry site Sensor Tower.

tech Updated: Apr 08, 2020 08:01 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
In February, the team launched a photo and video sharing app, “Hobbi”.
In February, the team launched a photo and video sharing app, “Hobbi”.(Bloomberg)
         

Facebook Inc on Tuesday launched a new social app for couples called “Tuned” that allows partners to chat, share photos, music and have a timeline of shared memories between them.

The app is currently available only on Apple’s App Store in the United States and Canada, according to data from industry site Sensor Tower.

Facebook’s New Product Experimentation (NPE) team, which created Tuned, describes the app as “a private space where you and your significant other can just be yourselves”.

NPE was created last year to focus on launching consumer-focused experimental apps. In February, the team launched a photo and video sharing app, “Hobbi”.

Tuned is currently ranked No 872 in the United States and No 550 in Canada in the social networking category, Sensor Tower said.

tags
top news
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: Govt looks at ways to restart business ops post lockdown
Covid-19: Govt looks at ways to restart business ops post lockdown
How Sars-CoV-2 is more insidious than Sars virus
How Sars-CoV-2 is more insidious than Sars virus
FATF meet in Beijing: Pakistan’s action on terror funding to be reviewed
FATF meet in Beijing: Pakistan’s action on terror funding to be reviewed
Political leadership is up and ready. Now it’s time for the bureaucracy | Opinion
Political leadership is up and ready. Now it’s time for the bureaucracy | Opinion
UK PM listened to his scientists but they were slow to sound Covid-19 alarm
UK PM listened to his scientists but they were slow to sound Covid-19 alarm
2020 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S BS 6 launched. All details here
2020 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S BS 6 launched. All details here
Rohit Sharma reveals his ‘biggest cricketing crush’ to Yuvraj Singh
Rohit Sharma reveals his ‘biggest cricketing crush’ to Yuvraj Singh
trending topics
Covid-19 LiveCoronavirusCovid-19Covid-19 OutbreakDonald TrumpBoris JohnsonVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech