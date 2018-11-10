Facebook launches TikTok-like short video app ‘Lasso’

Facebook has quietly rolled out “Lasso” app that enables users to make and share short videos with filters and special effects. Facebook competes with TikTok with its new app which comes with similar features. TikTok which merged with musical.ly lets users create 15 second videos.

Lasso has been rolled out for users in the US only. The app is available on both Android and iOS platforms.There has been no word about the global release of the app from Facebook as yet.

Facebook’s plans of launching a TikTok-competitor was first reported last month. The app’s release has also been quite discreet with the announcement made official on Twitter by Facebook’s product manager Andy Huang.

Today, my team launched Lasso (@lassovideos), a new video app that lets you create short, fun videos and share them with friends.



Check it out on:

- iOS App Store: https://t.co/2MngxBOem0

- Android Play Store: https://t.co/jpy1tgy8wT — Bowen Pan (潘博文) (@bowenpan) November 9, 2018

Users can log in to Lasso with their Instagram or Facebook account, The Verge reported. At present, users cannot make their Lasso profiles private. Users can create short videos with editing tools like filters, effects, flash, rotate and more.

Like TikTok, the app lets users follow creators on Lasso, search hashtags and popular trends. Users can also upload their Lasso videos to Facebook Stories. Facebook will soon roll out the option to enable Instagram-sharing as well.

Lasso’s launch is seen as an attempt by Facebook to woo teens in the US where the app is losing its grip. According to a survey by Pew Research Center survey this year, 51%of US teens ages 13 to 17 use Facebook, compared with 72% for Instagram and 69% who are on Snapchat.

ALSO READ: As Facebook ages, teens in US turn to Snapchat, Instagram

The survey also found that 85% used YouTube. The present norm in the US is that teens have Facebook accounts but prefer social media apps like Snapchat and Instagram to connect with their friends.

First Published: Nov 10, 2018 13:41 IST