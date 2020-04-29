e-paper
Facebook Libra Association has a new member: Checkout.com, a payment processor

Facebook Libra Association has a new member: Checkout.com, a payment processor

Vodafone Group PLC, Paypal Holdings Inc and Mastercard Inc have exited the association after running into global regulatory troubles.

Apr 29, 2020
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Meet Facebook Libra Association’s latest member: Checkout.com
Meet Facebook Libra Association’s latest member: Checkout.com(REUTERS)
         

Global payment service provider Checkout.com said on Tuesday it would join Libra Association, the entity managing the Facebook-led effort to build global digital currency Libra.

“The Libra project holds the promise of increasing financial inclusion for billions of unbanked people”, the company said, adding that it was important to regulate the blockchain space to ensure a secure and stable payments infrastructure.

In February, Canadian e-commerce company Shopify Inc said it would join Facebook’s Libra Association even as other firms such as Vodafone Group PLC, Paypal Holdings Inc and Mastercard Inc opted to exit the project, which ran into global regulatory troubles.

Facebook, which unveiled plans for Libra in June, said the cryptocurrency would be backed by a reserve of real-world assets, including bank deposits and short-term government securities, and held by a network of custodians.

