Facebook Lite on iPhones is a reality, currently limited to select regions

Facebook, Google and many other technology companies have built a lightweight version of their main applications that work with slower networks and lower-end phones. These Lite applications have been mainly aimed at emerging markets like India where many users grapple with poor network with entry-level phones. Since Android dominates these markets, all of the Lite apps have been exclusive to Google software. But that’s changing.

Facebook is said to be testing a Lite app for Apple’s iPhones. According to a 9to5Mac, Facebook Lite for iOS is just 5MB in size and has been optimised for lower end phones. The app is currently available in Turkey and is expected to be available in limited regions..

“We’re always working to help people share and connect with their friends and family regardless of where they are accessing Facebook. When we first rolled out FB Lite as a standalone app, our goal was to deliver the power of a native app, with as many of the same features as possible while still being lightweight,” a Facebook spokesperson told Business Insider.

“Up until now, FB Lite has only been available on Android and now we’re testing the experience on iOS. We’re committed to connecting people with the things they care about -- no matter their connection, device, or where they live.”

One of the reasons why Facebook may have been interested in building lite app for iOS could be the popularity of older generation iPhones in India. It may be recalled Apple’s iPhones don’t support expandable storage (microSD) and older models had base versions starting at 16GB and 32GB. Moreover, be it an iPhone or Android, network and storage issues are common problems for users in India.

Facebook’s move to launch a lite app for iPhones may kick off a new trend. Perhaps, Twitter, Google and other companies may be interested in extending Lite versions of their apps to iOS.

First Published: Oct 08, 2018 11:57 IST