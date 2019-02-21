Here’s how you can stop Facebook from tracking your location

Facebook has introduced an update to its location controls for mobile users using Android and iOS platform. The update gives users more control over how the social networking company collects and stores location data on its servers.

Until now, Facebook gave users limited options on location sharing. The latest update, however, allows users to categorically bar Facebook from accessing your location. Going forward, Facebook will keep location tracking off for users never enabled the feature or had set the location history to off.

If you don’t want Facebook to track you and your location, here’s what you need to do.

Note that you may lose access to a few Facebook features such as Check-in, Nearby Friends and Find Wi-Fi. Facebook says location access allows the company to serve relevant ads and further improve experience for users.

Android

Open Facebook application on your smartphone. Tap on Settings.

Select “Settings” and then scroll down to “Privacy.”

Select “Location” and toggle the button to turn off the location history.

Tap “Ok” as Facebook gives you a pop-up message on disabling the feature.

iOS

Just like Android, iPhone users need to launch Settings.

Go to Privacy and select Location.

Adjust location sharing according to your preference.

You can also disable it from here by choosing “don’t allow.”

First Published: Feb 21, 2019 16:06 IST