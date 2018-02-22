Facebook makes it easier to add members on Messenger group calls: Here’s how it works

Facebook has rolled out a new feature for Messenger which makes it easier for users to add members to audio and video calls on Messenger. This feature has been rolled out for both iOS and Android users.

With the update, users need not hang up and manually add people into a conversation before restarting the call.

How it works

You will first need to update Messenger app to the latest version available on App Store and Play Store.

During a video chat or a voice call, simply tap the screen, select the “add person” icon. After this, you can choose whom you want to add in your video or voice calls.

After the call ends, the group chat created will automatically be turned into a conversation on Messenger. During this group video call, you can also continue using filters and effects available on Messenger’s camera.

Previously, turning a one-on-one video or audio chat into a group chat was quite cumbersome. Users had to hang up and start a new conversation from their inbox. This could have been done either by creating an entirely new message or by searching for an old one, and then turn that conversation into a call.

“We’re excited to share a small new feature that will hopefully have a big impact to make your video and audio chats easier and faster than ever,” Sarah Morris, Product Manager of Messenger, wrote in a blog post on Wednesday.