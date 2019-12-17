e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 17, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 17, 2019
Home / Tech / Facebook Messenger adds new limited edition Star Wars dark theme

Facebook Messenger adds new limited edition Star Wars dark theme

Celebrating Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the new theme features emojis, animated stickers and AR filters

tech Updated: Dec 17, 2019 19:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Facebook says that it’s a limited edition so it might just be around for as long as the movie is in the theatres and popular or till the New Year.
Facebook says that it’s a limited edition so it might just be around for as long as the movie is in the theatres and popular or till the New Year.(Facebook)
         

Facebook has come up with a special Star Wars theme for Facebook Messenger ahead of the launch of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The new theme is in line with the Dark Mode aesthetics across apps on social media.

Designed for the fans, the theme adds Star Wars emojis, animated stickers and AR filters for video calls to the app. Not designed to exactly save battery the way Dark Mode does on most apps, it should nonetheless put less strain on your battery than the normal white theme on an OLED screen.

Facebook says that it’s a limited edition so it might just be around for as long as the movie is in the theatres and popular or till the New Year.

To get the theme you need to make sure that you have the latest version of Facebook Messenger on iOS and Android. If you don’t, update the app and then head to the sub-menu in the app settings – you will find the theme there.

If you still cannot see it then the possibilities are that you might have to wait a while longer for it to show up in your region. The theme is available worldwide right now. The movie launches globally on December 19 so it should definitely pop up by then.

tags
top news
France, others block China’s move to rake up Kashmir at UN Security Council
France, others block China’s move to rake up Kashmir at UN Security Council
In rejecting Pak condemnation of citizenship law, India sends 2 suggestions
In rejecting Pak condemnation of citizenship law, India sends 2 suggestions
‘Oppose as much as you want’: Amit Shah dares Oppn over citizenship law
‘Oppose as much as you want’: Amit Shah dares Oppn over citizenship law
New coach, No Maxwell, 7 changes from WC in Australia side for India ODIs
New coach, No Maxwell, 7 changes from WC in Australia side for India ODIs
‘I dare you’: PM Modi counters Opposition attack against Citizenship Act
‘I dare you’: PM Modi counters Opposition attack against Citizenship Act
Tesla Cybertruck may be a no-go in Europe due to safety concerns
Tesla Cybertruck may be a no-go in Europe due to safety concerns
Not replays but 3rd umpire: New side in Jadeja’s debatable run out - Report
Not replays but 3rd umpire: New side in Jadeja’s debatable run out - Report
On The Record | ‘Police handling unforgivable’: Former Delhi commissioner on Jamia protests
On The Record | ‘Police handling unforgivable’: Former Delhi commissioner on Jamia protests
trending topics
Pervez MusharrafHTLS 2019Unnao rape caseRealme Buds AirRani MukerjiOnion pricesAssam Citizenship Law ProtestPriyanka ChopraJamia violenceRealme X2

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech