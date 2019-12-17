Facebook Messenger adds new limited edition Star Wars dark theme

tech

Facebook has come up with a special Star Wars theme for Facebook Messenger ahead of the launch of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The new theme is in line with the Dark Mode aesthetics across apps on social media.

Designed for the fans, the theme adds Star Wars emojis, animated stickers and AR filters for video calls to the app. Not designed to exactly save battery the way Dark Mode does on most apps, it should nonetheless put less strain on your battery than the normal white theme on an OLED screen.

Facebook says that it’s a limited edition so it might just be around for as long as the movie is in the theatres and popular or till the New Year.

To get the theme you need to make sure that you have the latest version of Facebook Messenger on iOS and Android. If you don’t, update the app and then head to the sub-menu in the app settings – you will find the theme there.

If you still cannot see it then the possibilities are that you might have to wait a while longer for it to show up in your region. The theme is available worldwide right now. The movie launches globally on December 19 so it should definitely pop up by then.