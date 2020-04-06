e-paper
Home / Tech / Facebook Messenger could soon let users co-watch Instagram posts

Facebook Messenger could soon let users co-watch Instagram posts

Similar to the new Instagram co-watching feature, Facebook could extend this for Messenger group calls as well.

tech Updated: Apr 06, 2020 12:40 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Facebook Messenger working on a co-watching feature for Instagram posts.
Facebook Messenger working on a co-watching feature for Instagram posts.(REUTERS)
         

Mark Zuckerberg last year said it plans to integrate WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger. Part of this integration could be Facebook’s plans of letting Messenger users share Instagram posts in group video calls.

Spotted by Jane Manchun Wong, Facebook Messenger is working on this integration for Instagram posts. This feature appears as “Share Instagram Posts” in group video calls. What it essentially means is users can share posts from Instagram and well, check them out together.

 

Also, this feature will be available under “Things to do Together” that’s available for group calls. Under this, Facebook Messenger allows screen sharing and watching videos together in group video calls. There’s no word on when Facebook plans to launch this feature but now wouldn’t be a bad time. Facebook Messenger has been seeing over a 100% surge in audio and video calls. This led to Facebook eventually launching a desktop app for Messenger.

Coming to this co-watching had actually launched it for Instagram last month as part of its efforts to keep people entertained during lockdown. Instagram lets users co-watch posts together in video chats (individual and group).

Users can browse through their feed to check out posts that they liked or saved. This feature also lets users share posts that Instagram recommends. Instagram had been testing this since last year with Jane Manchun Wong revealing the feature in April. Instagram also launched “Stay Home” stickers and “How can I help” question sticker as part of its Covid-19 efforts.

