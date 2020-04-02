e-paper
Home / Tech / Facebook Messenger gets a desktop version to deal with video-calling surge

Facebook Messenger gets a desktop version to deal with video-calling surge

Facebook rolled out the desktop version of its Messenger app for Apple’s Mac and Microsoft’s Windows to make video chats available on computer screens

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 22:03 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters, New York
Facebook has rolled out the desktop version of its Messenger app for Apple’s Mac and Microsoft’s Windows to make video chats available on computer screens
Facebook has rolled out the desktop version of its Messenger app for Apple’s Mac and Microsoft’s Windows to make video chats available on computer screens(REUTERS)
         

Facebook Inc on Thursday rolled out the desktop version of its Messenger app for Apple’s Mac and Microsoft’s Windows to make video chats available on computer screens for Facebook users.

The move comes as use of videoconferencing apps like Zoom have soared, with corporate offices, school districts, organizations and millions across the world working from home after lockdowns were enforced to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Facebook had announced the plan for the desktop version last year, while unveiling steps to refashion itself into a private messaging company.

The social network on Thursday noted that it saw more than a 100% jump in people using their desktop browser for audio and video calling on Messenger over the past month.

