Facebook Messenger launches coronavirus community hub

Facebook Messenger launches coronavirus community hub

Facebook Messenger has been seeing a surge in app usage with 70% more people making video calls.

Mar 27, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Facebook launches a coronavirus community hub for Messenger users.
Facebook launches a coronavirus community hub for Messenger users.
         

Facebook Messenger earlier today launched a coronavirus community hub. The site basically features detailed information and tips on how Messenger users make the most out of the app during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Facebook lists out different features people can use on Messenger to communicate with their friends and family during the Covid-19 lockdown. Facebook has also partnered with governments and health care agencies by offering them free Messenger tools. The social media giant launched a global program to connect these organisations with its developers to better use Messenger during this pandemic.

Messenger’s VP Stan Chudnovsky also highlighted how there has been an increase in the app’s usage, especially video calls.

“Around the world, we’ve seen significant increases in people using Messenger for group calls to stay in touch with their loved ones. Globally, 70% more people are participating in group video calls and time spent on group video calls has doubled,”Stan said in a blog post.

Facebook had revealed how user activity on its apps surged with voice and video calling via Messenger and WhatsApp having doubled. Facebook is seeing the most number of activity from Italy where messaging has increased overall by 50%.

The latest Messenger coronavirus hub comes after Facebook introduced similar efforts on its family of apps. WhatsApp launched its coronavirus information hub along with a chatbot for the World Health Organisation (WHO). Instagram also highlights information from the WHO on the feed in countries where the pandemic has hit hard. There are “stay at home” stickers on Instagram as well.

