Facebook Messenger launches WHO chatbot for Covid-19

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 09:02 IST

After WhatsApp, Facebook has now launched a Covid-19 chatbot for Messenger in partnership with the World Health Organisation. The WHO chatbot on Messenger will provide updates on Covid-19, and it will debunk myths too. Facebook Messenger has over 1.3 billion monthly active users.

Called the WHO’s Health Alert interactive service, this can be accessed from the WHO’s official page on Facebook. Users can also simply tap on the Messenger icon available on the page. Here, users can tap on the “Send Message” button and the chatbot will open up on Messenger. At present, the WHO Covid-19 chatbot is available in English, Spanish and Arabic. It will be available in more languages soon.

World Health Organisation chatbot on Facebook Messenger. ( Facebook Messenger/Screenshot )

Similar to how the chatbot works on WhatsApp, users will be presented with a series of options like latest numbers, mythbusters, travel advice and more. Users have to reply with the number allotted for the query and receive updates on the same. The latest WHO chatbot is among a bunch of Covid-19 chatbots launched by government and health agencies. The WHO chatbot on WhatsApp has been used by over 12 million people, Facebook said.

Facebook also launched a coronavirus community hub on Messenger featuring detailed information on Covid-19. It also has tips for users on how to make the most out of Messenger during the Covid-19 pandemic. Facebook also said it partnered with governments and health care agencies by offering them free Messenger tools.