Facebook Messenger Rooms vs Zoom: We compare the two video calling apps

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 11:58 IST

Facebook has finally unveiled what can be called as its Zoom rival, Messenger Rooms. The video calling platform is integrated inside Facebook Messenger standalone app and is aimed for personal use. Zoom, on the other hand is focussed on professional video conferencing. But since both are video calling apps at the end of the day, we have compared them on the basis of features, platform availability and more.

Availability

When it comes to availability, both are present in iOS, Android and have a web version that can be accessed from anywhere. This means you can access it on Windows OS, macOS and ChromeOS as well. What’s more is that you don’t have to download a separate app for Messenger Rooms as it is integrated inside the Messenger app itself.

Free or not

One of the biggest advantages for Facebook Messenger Room here is that it is free of cost. Yes, you don’t need to pay for any of the features like you do in Zoom. Although Zoom has a free tier as well, most of its features are restricted to the paid version. Zoom has three paid plans that cost $14.99 per month and $19.99 per month. However, the free version still supports up to 100 participants.

Features

Zoom gets an edge in this one as the video conferencing application can support up to 100 participants in a single call session. The paid version can support up to 300 and even 500 participants. Facebook Messenger Rooms, however, is limited to 50 participants right now.

But Messenger Rooms takes a lead when it comes to the duration of the video call. It lets you talk for unlimited minutes at a time with 50 people whereas Zoom’s free tier can support 100 participants (or less) in a call that is only for 40 minutes. The paid version can support calls for up to 24 hours.

Since Zoom is made for organisation-use, it also has call recording feature, something Messenger Room lacks right now. But Facebook’s biggest advantage here is the audience it already has in the main app and Messenger app. You can start and share rooms on Facebook through News Feed, Groups and Events, so it’s easy for people to drop by. Facebook says that it will soon add ways to create rooms from Instagram Direct, WhatsApp and Portal as well.

While both give you the flexibility to text while on a video call and share screens with others.