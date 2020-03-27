Facebook Messenger’s chatbot will share COVID-19 info in Hindi and English

tech

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 18:20 IST

After launching a dedicated coronavirus information chatbot on WhatsApp, Facebook has now launched a similar chatbot for Facebook Messenger. The social media-giant has partnered with the Ministry of Health and MyGov for this chatbot that will have information in Hindi and English.

“In these difficult times, people are using our family of apps more than ever to stay connected with friends, family and communities. We are grateful for the opportunity to support the government across ministries with communications tools and resources to share timely, accurate information on the Corona Virus to keep people safe and informed. We will continue to do everything we can to help the country’s efforts,” Ajit Mohan, Vice President and Managing Director of Facebook India said in a statement.

Users can ask questions in both the languages and get verified information in the form of videos, text or infographics.

How to use it

Users need to go to the Facebook Messenger app or open Facebook Messenger on desktop and search for MyGov Corona Hub. In case you are facing any difficulties there, here is the direct link - https://www.messenger.com/t/MyGovIndia.

Once you open the chatbot, you have to tap on Get Started.

The chatbot will first ask for your language preference. Your first interaction will be this message: “This is the Government of India’s Corona Helpdesk to create awareness and help you and your family stay safe. For any emergency, please contact 011-23978046 or Toll-Free Number: 1075 or Email: ncov2019@gov.in.”

This is followed by a number of options to choose from about what kind of information you are looking for.

What are the questions that you can ask?

The chatbot has a number of pre-decided queries. These range from the latest updates, where to get help, state-level status of the pandemic, alerts, advice from doctors, information, symptoms, how to reduce risk etc.

You can tap on these options and explore the information.

For example, when you tap on ‘Where to get help’, the chatbot gives you details of the 24X7 Control Room, along with the phone number ( +91-11-23978046) and toll free number (1075).

There’s also a link to share this information on WhatsApp and Telegram.

For state helplines, you get a link to a document. There is also information about persons from India abroad with information links for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

For professional advice, there are a number of YouTube videos created by the minstry.

The chatbot also shows infographics which are essentially myth-busters. The information section for coronavirus gives you information about the symptoms. It also says that it is difficult to identify the disease based on symptoms alone and prompts you to check when you should get tested.