e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 17, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Facebook, Microsoft, Google team up against coronavirus misinformation

Facebook, Microsoft, Google team up against coronavirus misinformation

The technology giants and social networks said other companies are welcome to join their efforts.

tech Updated: Mar 17, 2020 08:48 IST
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Microsoft’s LinkedIn and Google’s YouTube also are part of the group.
Microsoft’s LinkedIn and Google’s YouTube also are part of the group.(AP)
         

Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc’s Google, Microsoft Corp, Twitter Inc and Reddit said they are teaming up to provide accurate information about the coronavirus and the COVID-19 illness it causes.

“We’re helping millions of people stay connected while also jointly combating fraud and misinformation about the virus, elevating authoritative content on our platforms, and sharing critical updates in coordination with government health-care agencies around the world,” according to a joint statement from the companies issued Monday.

Microsoft’s LinkedIn and Google’s YouTube also are part of the group.

The technology giants and social networks said other companies are welcome to join their efforts. The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy on Monday also said it “has convened, and will continue to, a number of meetings with different groups of American tech companies and industry associations as part of our whole-of-America response to COVID-19.”

ALSO READ: Jack Ma joins Twitter, writes about mask donation to US amid coronavirus fears

Some of the companies, including Facebook and YouTube, earlier pledged to fight misinformation before Monday’s announcement.

tags
top news
Pakistan used Twitter handles to fan discontent during Delhi riots: Dossier
Pakistan used Twitter handles to fan discontent during Delhi riots: Dossier
Supreme Court to hear today BJP plea demanding floor test in Madhya Pradesh
Supreme Court to hear today BJP plea demanding floor test in Madhya Pradesh
Air India pilots talk about Covid-19 duties, seek urgent financial aid in letter to govt
Air India pilots talk about Covid-19 duties, seek urgent financial aid in letter to govt
Madhya Pradesh floor test and what it means for Congress
Madhya Pradesh floor test and what it means for Congress
Kin of woman who fled to join Islamic State seeks govt help for return
Kin of woman who fled to join Islamic State seeks govt help for return
Coronavirus sends US economic powerhouse San Francisco into lockdown
Coronavirus sends US economic powerhouse San Francisco into lockdown
Amazon to hire 100,000 workers amid coronavirus scare
Amazon to hire 100,000 workers amid coronavirus scare
When Juhi Chawla was asked to wear ‘only a shirt on a beach’ for film song
When Juhi Chawla was asked to wear ‘only a shirt on a beach’ for film song
trending topics
Yes BankRana KapoorSensexKareena KapoorDeepika PadukoneCoronavirusUPSEEGoogle on Cornonavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech