Facebook-Reliance Jio deal: Here’s the JioMart WhatsApp number

tech

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 13:06 IST

Reliance’s JioMart has gone live in Navi Mumbai, Thane and Kalyan areas near Mumbai. The roll-out of the new e-commerce platform comes shortly after Facebook announced investing $5.7 billion in Reliance Jio platforms.

According to a Livemint report, users can order from JioMart by adding the WhatsApp number 88500 08000 on their phones. JioMart then sends a link via WhatsApp. Users can submit their details such as address and phone number to place the order. The order is shared with the local store on WhatsApp. Then customer gets the details of the order and store, JioMart partner, for the order. The report says users can place only cash on delivery for now.

It’s worth noting that JioMart-WhatsApp partnership was one of the big highlights of the Facebook-Jio deal.

“WhatsApp already plays an important role in helping people and businesses connect in India. Reliance Retail’s New Commerce platform, JioMart, is being built in partnership with millions of small merchants and kirana shops to empower them to better serve the needs of Indian consumers. The companies will work closely to ensure that consumers are able to access the nearest kiranas who can provide products and services to their homes by transacting seamlessly with JioMart using WhatsApp,” Jio said earlier this week.

ALSO READ: Facebook to pick up 10% stake in Mukesh Ambani’s Jio: What the deal means

In case you didn’t know, Reliance launched JioMart earlier this year. The e-commerce platform is focused on grocery shopping with partnerships with local kirana stores. According to the official JioMart site, the platform will offer over 50,000 grocery products. Users will get benefits such as free home delivery and no minimum order value. There are also “no questions asked return policy” and “express delivery” facility. Jio is offering up to Rs 3,000 savings at launch for pre-registering on the platform.

JioMart will be available as standalone application on Apple App Store and Google Play Store.