Facebook removes its main app from Microsoft Store

tech

Updated: Mar 01, 2020 14:24 IST

Facebook’s main app has finally departed from the Microsoft Store. Now when you visit the Microsoft Store and search for the Facebook app, you will find the listing but it mentions ‘Facebook is currently not available,’ without any download button. This comes in addition to Facebook (beta) app’s removal as well. However, those who have already downloaded the app and are using it, can continue to use it. This was revealed in an earlier mail by a company executive, as reported by MS Power user.

“Since you use Facebook for Windows desktop app, we wanted to make sure you’re aware this app will stop working on Friday, February 28, 2020. You can still access all of your friends and favorite Facebook features by logging in through your browser at www.facebook.com. For the best experience, make sure you’re using the most current version of our supported browsers including the new Microsoft Edge. You can still access Messenger through the Facebook website or by logging in through your browser at www.messenger.com. If you prefer a desktop app for your conversations, try the new Messenger for Windows which you can download now in the Microsoft Store.

Thank you for using Facebook for Windows desktop app, The Facebook Team”

It is worth adding that the Messenger application is still available to download and install from the Microsoft Store. Why Facebook removed the app from Microsoft app store is still a question but we assume that since many users didn’t install it and the app was not updated regularly, the social media giant had to remove it.