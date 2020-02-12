Facebook rolling out Dark Mode to more desktop users

tech

A number of mobile apps have already embraced the ‘Dark Mode’. The new theme is also gradually coming to desktop as well. Facebook last month confirmed testing the Dark Mode for its desktop users. Now, more users are getting the Dark Mode on their Facebook desktop.

It doesn’t really mean it has officially launched. Facebook in a prompt is inviting users to try out the new theme, which is still in the beta phase. The Dark Mode, as the name implies, converts the white background to black. The Facebook logo appears with black background as well. The text is in white colour. The icon designs remain the same.

Facebook is also making it easier for users to access the shortcut to enable or disable the Dark Mode. Under the profile section, you get a toggle to switch on or off the mode. There’s another shortcut to revert to “Classic Facebook.”

It is worth noting that Twitter already offers a dark mode option on the desktop.

Got the invite to try Facebook's new desktop design and yes it includes a dark mode 🙌@MattNavarra pic.twitter.com/buCJBdgQ5I — anastipu (@teepusahab) October 11, 2019

That said, Facebook earlier this year began rolling out on its Android beta app. Leaked screenshots hint at a desktop’s dark mode-like colours. The icons, background scheme, and other elements adapt to the inverted colour schemes.

Apart from Facebook, you can also use Dark Mode on Instagram. WhatsApp is also testing Dark Mode on its iOS and Android apps.