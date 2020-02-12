e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 12, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Facebook rolling out Dark Mode to more desktop users

Facebook rolling out Dark Mode to more desktop users

Facebook will soon offer Dark Mode to its desktop users. Here’s what we know about the new feature so far.

tech Updated: Feb 12, 2020 16:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Dark Mode coming soon on Facebook
Dark Mode coming soon on Facebook(REUTERS)
         

A number of mobile apps have already embraced the ‘Dark Mode’. The new theme is also gradually coming to desktop as well. Facebook last month confirmed testing the Dark Mode for its desktop users. Now, more users are getting the Dark Mode on their Facebook desktop.

It doesn’t really mean it has officially launched. Facebook in a prompt is inviting users to try out the new theme, which is still in the beta phase. The Dark Mode, as the name implies, converts the white background to black. The Facebook logo appears with black background as well. The text is in white colour. The icon designs remain the same.

Facebook is also making it easier for users to access the shortcut to enable or disable the Dark Mode. Under the profile section, you get a toggle to switch on or off the mode. There’s another shortcut to revert to “Classic Facebook.”

It is worth noting that Twitter already offers a dark mode option on the desktop.

 

That said, Facebook earlier this year began rolling out on its Android beta app. Leaked screenshots hint at a desktop’s dark mode-like colours. The icons, background scheme, and other elements adapt to the inverted colour schemes.

Apart from Facebook, you can also use Dark Mode on Instagram. WhatsApp is also testing Dark Mode on its iOS and Android apps.

tags
top news
LeT founder Hafiz Saeed convicted by Pak court in 2 terror-financing cases: Report
LeT founder Hafiz Saeed convicted by Pak court in 2 terror-financing cases: Report
In tears again, victim’s mother pleads for death warrant for 4 convicts
In tears again, victim’s mother pleads for death warrant for 4 convicts
NIA files supplementary chargesheet, names Pulwama attack mastermind’s aides
NIA files supplementary chargesheet, names Pulwama attack mastermind’s aides
Government not taking coronavirus threat seriously, says Rahul Gandhi
Government not taking coronavirus threat seriously, says Rahul Gandhi
IPL 2020: Royal Challenger Bangalore to change name ahead of next season?
IPL 2020: Royal Challenger Bangalore to change name ahead of next season?
The new Samsung devices look good, how much is it going to cost us?
The new Samsung devices look good, how much is it going to cost us?
Watch: Owner converts Tesla Model 3 sedan into snow-conquering tank
Watch: Owner converts Tesla Model 3 sedan into snow-conquering tank
ODI Rankings: Bumrah loses top spot after poor show in New Zealand
ODI Rankings: Bumrah loses top spot after poor show in New Zealand
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalIndia vs New ZealandDelhi Assembly Election 2020Virat KohliOmar AbdullahCoronavirusValentine’s Day 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech