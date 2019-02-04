Facebook’s integration of messaging services stirs EU concerns

Facebook’s integration of its messaging services, namely Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram, has raised concerns amidst users and privacy advocates alike.

The Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) has asked Facebook Ireland for an urgent briefing over its proposal to integrate its messaging services platforms.

In the statement, the Irish DPC said that it will scrutinise Facebook’s plans as they develop, with regards to the sharing and merging of personal data between different Facebook companies.

The commission will seek assurances that users’ data will be protected and it is only when the proposed integration meets GDPR requirements that the said move will be allowed in the European Union.

First Published: Feb 04, 2019 11:32 IST