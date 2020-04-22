Facebook’s iOS app spotted running Dark Mode, here’s how it will look like

tech

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 14:19 IST

Facebook recently introduced ‘Dark Mode’ in its desktop version but in beta mode. Although there is no official word on introducing the new look in Android and iOS apps, folks at WABetainfo website have found hints of ‘Dark Mode’ in the Facebook’s iOS app this time. It has been mentioned that since this feature is under development, it is not available for public or beta testers. We have also seen a glimpse of Facebook working on the Dark Mode for its Android app before.

The Dark Mode for Facebook on iOS is said to be similar to that of the Android version, based on the same Gray colour. The feature when officially rolled out to all the users, can be enabled from Settings > Dark Mode. Inside the tab you will see the ‘On’ and ‘Off’ buttons along with a third option that will adjust the Dark Mode as per the device’s system settings.

Dark Mode on Facebook for iOS. ( WABetainfo )

Also read: How to activate Facebook Dark Mode in few steps

When enabled, the Dark Mode will auto change the look of the Facebook app, switching the current White background on comments, News feed and Pages to Dark Gray. However, in the screenshots share by the website, some bugs can be seen. For instance, the profile picture is still seen in a White background. But overall, the firm seems to have achieved Dark Mode in 90% of the elements inside the app.

There is no word on when Dark Mode will hit Facebook’s iOS app.

It is worth adding that Facebook Dark Mode on desktop is also under beta and some elements still don’t support the new look completely. You can activate it from the drop down list on the top right corner.