e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 28, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Dec 28, 2019
Home / Tech / Facebook’s Libra stablecoin has failed in its current form, says Swiss president

Facebook’s Libra stablecoin has failed in its current form, says Swiss president

Libra, a cryptocurrency project championed by Facebook, has failed in its current form, according to the President of Switzerland.

tech Updated: Dec 28, 2019 17:32 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
London
Libra, a cryptocurrency project championed by Facebook, has failed in its current form, according to the President of Switzerland.
Libra, a cryptocurrency project championed by Facebook, has failed in its current form, according to the President of Switzerland.(REUTERS)
         

Libra, a cryptocurrency project championed by Facebook, has failed in its current form, according to the President of Switzerland.

As Libra is seeking approval in Switzerland, the comment from Swiss President and Finance Minister Ueli Maurer suggests that Facebook and other stakeholders will have to rework the project if they want it to be approved in the country.

In an interview with Swiss broadcaster SRF, Maurer stated that Libra does not have a chance of being successful “because the basket of currencies that is deposited in this currency is not accepted by the national (central) banks,” theblockcrypto.com reported on Friday.

“The project in this form has actually failed,” Maurer was quoted as saying.

The Libra project which is still in development published a second roadmap last week, outlining plans for the launch of its first version in 2020.

In October, companies like Paypal, Visa, Mastercard and eBay pulled out of the Libra cryptocurrency project to apparently avoid the US regulators who are scrutinising Facebook and its subsidiaries.

But despite some top-notch firms pulling out, Facebook and 20 partner organisations formally joined the digital currency Libra project during a meeting in Geneva in October.

The organisations signed the charter for the Libra Association, which also formed a council tasked with governance of the group, reported CNET.

The Libra Association said that more than 1,500 entities have expressed interest in joining the digital currency project.

tags
top news
‘Keep critics close’: Kejriwal responds to BJP’s ‘chargesheet’ with couplet
‘Keep critics close’: Kejriwal responds to BJP’s ‘chargesheet’ with couplet
‘Mind your business’: Chidambaram tells Army chief on CAA protests comments
‘Mind your business’: Chidambaram tells Army chief on CAA protests comments
‘Fear Assam returning to path of violence because of BJP’: Rahul Gandhi
‘Fear Assam returning to path of violence because of BJP’: Rahul Gandhi
PSB health restored, 13 banks report profit, says Nirmala Sitharaman
PSB health restored, 13 banks report profit, says Nirmala Sitharaman
BJP minister asks ‘Who is Prashant Kishor?’. The poll strategist responds
BJP minister asks ‘Who is Prashant Kishor?’. The poll strategist responds
I’m a human, I also get irritated: Mary Kom lashes out after beating Nikhat
I’m a human, I also get irritated: Mary Kom lashes out after beating Nikhat
EXCLUSIVE:Ganguly names 3 possible Indian venues for future Day/Night Tests
EXCLUSIVE:Ganguly names 3 possible Indian venues for future Day/Night Tests
Netflix’s Ghost Stories: Anurag Kashyap, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar talk real-world horror
Netflix’s Ghost Stories: Anurag Kashyap, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar talk real-world horror
trending topics
Sanju SamsonDelhi TemperatureAnti-CAA protest in KochiKushal Punjabi DeathSalman Khan birthdayArpita KhanGood Newwz celeb reviewKushal PunjabiBBL

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech