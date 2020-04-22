e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Facebook’s Messenger service for kids launched in over 70 new countries

Facebook’s Messenger service for kids launched in over 70 new countries

Facebook has made a number of tweaks to the Messenger to make the kids’ version

tech Updated: Apr 22, 2020 20:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Facebook has launched the Messenger Kids app in more than 70 countries including Brazil, India, Japan and New Zealand.
Facebook has launched the Messenger Kids app in more than 70 countries including Brazil, India, Japan and New Zealand. (Facebook)
         

Facebook has launched the Messenger Kids app in more than 70 countries including Brazil, India, Japan and New Zealand. The help page on the Facebook website lists all the countries where this service is available and mentions that it can be downloaded from the Apple App Store, Google Play Store and the Amazon Appstore. Alongside, Facebook has also announced all the tweaks it has made to the Messenger app to make the kids’ version.

This is essentially Messenger Kids’ second launch, it was launched in the US in 2017 and expanded to Canada and Peru in 2018. Facebook’s push into newer markets right now is to help kids around the world who are having to learn remotely as the Covid-19 lockdown continues.

Facebook has tweaked friend requests on the Messenger Kids app and also how children and parents can use the service. In the latter case, parents can now opt to let their kids control their own friend requests rather than managing it on their behalf. However, parents will still receive notifications when their kids accept friend requests and can override any connection they want (need) to.

Hindustantimes

As compared to how the messaging app launched initially, Facebook has also changed how ‘Groups’ works on Messenger Kids. Parents will be able to approve an adult, like a coach, another parent or a teacher, to manage a group chat with their kids in it. Parents will also be able to opt-in to make their children’s profile photos and names visible to friends of friends.

Hindustantimes

This child-focused offering from facebook has faced some controversies in the past. Last year an implementation error allowed kids to create chat groups with people their parents had not approved. This override brought in congressional backlash with senators pushing the social media giant to take a more proactive stance in security and privacy.

Messenger Kids is out in the new markets today with the new friend request and group functionality rolling out in the US today followed by more international markets later.

top news
How India turned Covid-19 crisis into outsized global outreach exercise
How India turned Covid-19 crisis into outsized global outreach exercise
What does it cost to treat a coronavirus patient? Here’s a break up
What does it cost to treat a coronavirus patient? Here’s a break up
Bill Gates lauds PM Modi’s leadership in tackling Covid-19 in India
Bill Gates lauds PM Modi’s leadership in tackling Covid-19 in India
Full list of Delhi’s 89 containment zones, Campa Gali is latest addition
Full list of Delhi’s 89 containment zones, Campa Gali is latest addition
Say Namaste is the possible Zoom competitor from India
Say Namaste is the possible Zoom competitor from India
Even I have come to play: When Kaif ignored Ganguly’s advice & struck a six
Even I have come to play: When Kaif ignored Ganguly’s advice & struck a six
Suzuki superbikes taken down from official Indian website. Here’s why
Suzuki superbikes taken down from official Indian website. Here’s why
Healthcare ordinance: A doctor’s view
Healthcare ordinance: A doctor’s view
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19Covid-19 Cases IndiaFacebook - Reliance Jio dealDonald TrumpCovid-19 state tallyEarth Day

don't miss

latest news

India news

tech