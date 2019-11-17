e-paper
Facebook’s testing in-app ‘photos only’ mode, similar to Instagram-feed

The feature, named “Popular Photos”, affixes an endless scroll of algorithmically selected images from friends beneath the full-screen view of a photo opened from the News Feed.

tech Updated: Nov 17, 2019 14:55 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
San Francisco
Facebook’s in-app ‘photos only’ mode under testing
Facebook’s in-app ‘photos only’ mode under testing(REUTERS)
         

A photos-only mode for Facebook’s mobile application is under testing and it would let users see algorithmically suggested photos in a feed similar to its photo sharing platform Instagram.

The feature, named “Popular Photos”, affixes an endless scroll of algorithmically selected images from friends beneath the full-screen view of a photo opened from the News Feed. The result is an experience that is similar to Instagram feed, TechCrunch has recently reported.

A mode was first spotted in October and the trial has since concluded. The new feature is being worked on with future tests in mind.

The company refused to disclose more details or its motives for Popular Photos. Given Facebook already has Stories, messaging, profiles, and its IGTV-esque Watch video hub, it’s only the Explore tab and a dedicated media feed that are missing from it being a full clone of Instagram, the report added.

