Facebook’s Twitter, Instagram and Messenger accounts hacked by OurMine

tech

Updated: Feb 08, 2020 10:21 IST

Facebook’s official Twitter, Instagram and Instagrama accounts were hacked earlier today. A hacker group called ‘OurMine’ took responsibility for hacking the official social media accounts of the social media giant.

The hacker group OurMine started posting on Facebook’s Twitter, Messenger and Instagram profiles. The message read, “Hi, we are OurMine, Well, even Facebook is hackable but at least their security better than Twitter.” The hackers also left their email address and website link telling users to contact them for security services. Facebook’s Instagram page was filled with posts of OurMine’s logo.

Twitter confirmed the Facebook hack on its platform and said it was done through a third-party platform.

Well I just witnessed Facebook getting hacked I believe@? They slowly removed post within 5 minutes.Scary times, didn’t this just happen to Twitter last week? @ReformedBroker pic.twitter.com/sM0d6Y2MPC — Ryan Rawson (@NSB808) February 8, 2020

“Confirming the account was hacked through a third-party platform. As soon as we were made aware of the issue, we locked the compromised account and are working closely with our partners at Facebook to restore them.”

The third party service OurMine used is called Khoros which allowed the hackers to post on Twitter, Instagram and Messenger. According to The Verge, it isn’t necessarily a hack because the hackers could only post on Facebook’s behalf. Facebook still had access to its social media accounts.

There was also a brief cat and mouse fight between Facebook and OurMine on Twitter. In a video shared by reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong, we can see how OurMine’s posts are deleted by Facebook but the hackers continue to post on Twitter.

It was fun watching this battle between Facebook and hackers where hackers keep posting tweets and Facebook keeps deleting them pic.twitter.com/c7APEJn38I — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) February 8, 2020

OurMine’s ‘hacking’ of Facebook went on for thirty minutes. Facebook also said that it has secured and restored access to its social accounts.

Some of our corporate social accounts were briefly hacked but we have secured and restored access — Facebook (@Facebook) February 8, 2020

This isn’t the first instance of the hacker group OurMine. It’s the same group which claimed to hack NFL and ESPN’s social accounts last week. The same third party service Khoros was used for this hack as well.