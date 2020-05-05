Facebook spotted testing ‘Hit me up’ sticker, aims to boost user engagement

tech

While Instagram has already introduced new Story stickers to keep users busy during lockdown and is working on a ‘DM Me’ sticker to boost direct engagement, Facebook is now trying to do the same in its main app. The social media giant is working on a ‘Hit me up’ sticker for its Facebook Stories that works exactly like Instagram’s ‘DM Me’ sticker. The new sticker has been spotted by app reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong and is not yet available for end users.

Wong has even posted screenshots of the ‘Hit me up’ sticker on Twitter. From the looks of it, tapping on the sticker will navigate the user to a quick DM response, resulting in more engagement. When the sticker goes live, you will be able to see it in the window by scrolling from the bottom. Similarly, the ‘DM Me’ sticker on Instagram will show up with other stickers when you scroll up from the bottom of the screen while composing a story.

Facebook is also working on a similar sticker called "Hit Me Up!" pic.twitter.com/pyBcgU7ho3 — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) May 1, 2020

This comes in addition to Instagram’s recent announcement of introducing direct messaging feature for the web version. This move not only makes it less painful to access DMs but also leaves Instagram with just one major feature for the web - the ability to post images and videos. And since users can now access Instagram DMs via their laptops and desktops, it will probably lead to more user engagement.

A week ago, Facebook announced that it has hit a record 3 billion monthly user milestone through its suite of apps – WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and Instagram. In case you didn’t know, 3 billion is a staggering number as it’s occupying almost one third of the world’s internet users which is around 4.7 billion.