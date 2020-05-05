e-paper
Home / Tech / Facebook spotted testing ‘Hit me up’ sticker, aims to boost user engagement

Facebook spotted testing ‘Hit me up’ sticker, aims to boost user engagement

Wong has even posted screenshots of the ‘Hit me up’ sticker on Twitter. From the looks of it, tapping on the sticker will navigate the user to a quick DM response, resulting in more engagement.

tech Updated: May 05, 2020 13:21 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Robin Sinha
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The new sticker has been found by app reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong and is not yet available for end users.
The new sticker has been found by app reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong and is not yet available for end users. (REUTERS)
         

While Instagram has already introduced new Story stickers to keep users busy during lockdown and is working on a ‘DM Me’ sticker to boost direct engagement, Facebook is now trying to do the same in its main app. The social media giant is working on a ‘Hit me up’ sticker for its Facebook Stories that works exactly like Instagram’s ‘DM Me’ sticker. The new sticker has been spotted by app reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong and is not yet available for end users.

Wong has even posted screenshots of the ‘Hit me up’ sticker on Twitter. From the looks of it, tapping on the sticker will navigate the user to a quick DM response, resulting in more engagement. When the sticker goes live, you will be able to see it in the window by scrolling from the bottom. Similarly, the ‘DM Me’ sticker on Instagram will show up with other stickers when you scroll up from the bottom of the screen while composing a story.  

This comes in addition to Instagram’s recent announcement of introducing direct messaging feature for the web version. This move not only makes it less painful to access DMs but also leaves Instagram with just one major feature for the web - the ability to post images and videos. And since users can now access Instagram DMs via their laptops and desktops, it will probably lead to more user engagement.

A week ago, Facebook announced that it has hit a record 3 billion monthly user milestone through its suite of apps – WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and Instagram. In case you didn’t know, 3 billion is a staggering number as it’s occupying almost one third of the world’s internet users which is around 4.7 billion.

