e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 02, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Facebook starts rolling out ‘care’ emoji reaction in India

Facebook starts rolling out ‘care’ emoji reaction in India

Facebook’s care emoji is available on the main app and on Messenger as well.

tech Updated: May 02, 2020 15:51 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
San Francisco
Facebook’s ‘Care’ emoji reaction is the first addition in the list of reactions ever since 2015
Facebook’s ‘Care’ emoji reaction is the first addition in the list of reactions ever since 2015(Facebook)
         

Facebook has rolled out a new ‘Care’ reaction on Facebook desktop and app to help people share their support during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The social media giant is gradually rolling out the care emoji to users. A number of people have already received the new emojis, however, for the majority of users, they will start appearing over the next few days.

The new reactions joins the classic thumbs up, heart, laugher, shock, sadness and anger options that have been available since reactions launched in 2015.

Fidji Simo, the head of the Facebook app, recently told USA TODAY the new reaction option is meant as a sign of caring and solidarity when commenting on a status, comment, photo or video.

“This idea of a hug reaction came back consistently as one of the emotions and feelings that were missing from reactions. So that’s something that was always on our minds,” the report quoted Simo as saying.

Meanwhile, on Messenger users will get a new pulsating heart reaction.

The company earlier stated that the new set of reactions have been designed to give users additional ways to display their support to those affected by the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

top news
Centre permits 193 Pak nationals to return on May 5, asks states to help them
Centre permits 193 Pak nationals to return on May 5, asks states to help them
‘Criminal waste’: Cong attacks Central Vista project after 2 key approvals
‘Criminal waste’: Cong attacks Central Vista project after 2 key approvals
Domestic, international flight ops suspended till May 17
Domestic, international flight ops suspended till May 17
LIVE| PM meets Sitharaman, Shah over second economic stimulus package: Report
LIVE| PM meets Sitharaman, Shah over second economic stimulus package: Report
122 CRPF troopers of Delhi battalion test Covid-19 +ve, over 100 results awaited
122 CRPF troopers of Delhi battalion test Covid-19 +ve, over 100 results awaited
Face mask, white stick: Do Kim Jong Un’s photos hold clues of his absence?
Face mask, white stick: Do Kim Jong Un’s photos hold clues of his absence?
If I bat for an hour, you’ll see a big one: How Dravid spelt doom for Pak
If I bat for an hour, you’ll see a big one: How Dravid spelt doom for Pak
US allows emergency use of antiviral drug remdesivir to treat Covid-19 patients
US allows emergency use of antiviral drug remdesivir to treat Covid-19 patients
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tech