Facebook starts rolling out dark mode to Android users

tech

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 14:11 IST

WhatsApp recently became the third app in Facebook’s family of apps to gain support for dark mode after Instagram and Facebook Messenger. Though dark mode is still available only to a limited set of users, the fact that it has arrived on the company’s Android beta app gives us hope that the feature will be rolled out to a wider user base soon. Now, roughly a day after the company started rolling out dark mode on WhatsApp, another one of Facebook’s apps has gained support for this feature.

According to a report by Android Police, Facebook has started rolling out dark mode on its Android beta app. The publication got a flurry of tips from users across the globe, which indicates that the company is finally ready to give us a glimpse of how the app would look like when the lights are turned out.

The publication also shared the screenshots of the Facebook app running in dark mode. These images are quite similar to the screenshots that were shared by a Reddit user and a Twitter user a couple of months back when the feature first started showing up in Facebook’s Android based app.

Recent developments show that Facebook is getting closer to rolling out dark mode to Android smartphone users using its Facebook and WhatsApp apps . As far as the company’s iOS based apps are concerned, there is no word on when the company will roll out dark mode on iPhones yet. All we can do for now is wait and watch.